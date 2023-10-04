MANSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Mansfield evacuated the Fairfield Inn and Suites after a woman claimed her son was under the influence and armed.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center (SEMRECC) received a 911 call from a parent stating that she had just heard from her son who was under the influence and armed at a local hotel. The son was threatening to harm himself or any law enforcement if they tried to intervene.

Mansfield officers were sent to the Fairfield Inn at 50 Reservoir Street and began the process of evacuating the hotel and containing the area while they were maintaining contact with the woman. Crisis negotiators talked to her son for four hours, eventually getting him to agree to be taken to a hospital just after 8:30 p.m.