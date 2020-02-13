1  of  2
Breaking News
South Hadley High School evacuated after threat Robbery in Chicopee causes shelter in place for area schools
Watch Live
22News I-Team: In-depth look at how schools are handling teen vaping

Fake rifle triggers school scare

Top Stories

by: WESH's Claire Metz

Posted: / Updated:

(WESH/NBC News)  A Florida high school teacher caused a scare Wednesday by bringing a fake rifle to campus.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Smyrna Beach High School teacher brought the fake firearm to school to show students who are interested in a military career, but it caused concern when it was seen by someone who did not know it wasn’t real.

Deputies and school security personnel were called to the school to investigate.

The teacher has been placed on leave.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Hi1QIL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories