CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed that earlier this month, fake National Hockey League Stanley Cup Championship Rings were seized in New York.

This was at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo facility when a shipment was selected to undergo a thorough examination. During this search, CBP officers determined the contents to be counterfeit Detroit Red Wings, NHL Stanley Cup Championship rings from 1936.

According to CBP, these rings violated the Intellectual Property Rights of the Detroit Red Wings trademark.

In total, ten rings were found to be in trademark violations and were subsequently seized. The rings had a total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price value of $15,000.

CBP said that these violations, or those similar, pertain to products that infringe upon U.S. trademarks, copyrights and patents.