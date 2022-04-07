FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile from Fall River was arrested for armed robbery and assault charges and he was also wanted for violating parole from a previous conviction by leading Troopers on a pursuit two weeks ago.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a VFAS Trooper and a parole officer visited the home of the 17-year-old Fall River man’s family located on 656 2nd Street and saw the suspect in the apartment. The suspect ran into the back of the apartment and was found hiding in a closet. In an attempt to take him into custody, six of the suspect’s friends (three males and three females) tried to pull the Trooper and parole officer off the suspect and attempted to push and strike the officers.

Due to the young age of the suspect and associates, additional officers from Fall River police and state police were called to ensure they could take the suspect into custody without having to deploy force against him. The teenage suspect ran into the attic and barricaded the stairwell door. The suspect eventually surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

The suspect was booked on a warrant for armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, from an incident several days ago. He also violated his parole when he refused to stop for Troopers trying to stop his vehicle two weeks ago and led them on a pursuit. He was on parole for larceny of a firearm conviction.

Additionally, a boy and two of the girls present were determined to have been reported as missing and were placed into the custody of a local youth services and treatment agency.