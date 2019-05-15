Fall River man arrested on drug charges after crashing car, fleeing scene

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested after police say he crashed his car on Route 24 and fled the scene.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 24 southbound prior to Exit 15 in West Bridgewater around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Police said the driver, Anthony Viverito, was found sitting in the vehicle of a good Samaritan tightly clutching a black bag. When the troopers asked him what happened, police said Viverito seemed nervous.

As the troopers escorted Viverito to a cruiser, he broke free and ran into the woods, dropping his black bag in the process. Police said the bag contained two ounces of marijuana packaged for resale, along with a bag of hallucinogenic mushrooms and a pill bottle with 17 Xanax pills.

With the help of a K-9, troopers found Viverito around 1 a.m. and arrested him. They also found a bag of suspected fentanyl near where Viverito was hiding.

Viverito, 20, is facing the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance

Possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance

Possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance

His bail was set for $500.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.