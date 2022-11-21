BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Fall River has been charged in connection with robbing a TD Bank in Boston.

59-year-old William Sequeira, on September 30, entered the TD Bank on Union Street in Boston. Once he was inside, he allegedly approached a teller and said, “give me all the $100s in the drawer,” and “give me all the money before I blow your brains out.” Sequeira ran out of the bank with money in hand, and it is alleged that surveillance footage of the robbery and interviews identified Sequeira as the robber.

On October 5th, law enforcement was surveilling the Back Bay area to try and find Sequeira and spotted him entering a Citizens Bank branch on Boylston Street. Sequeira went up to another teller and allegedly said “Give me hundreds,” and then threatened to shoot the teller if they didn’t move fast enough. Sequeira was immediately arrested.

The charge for a bank robbery is up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sequeira was charged with one count of bank robbery and will appear in federal court in Boston.