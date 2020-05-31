Fall River man charged with rape, indecent assault

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A former high school basketball star in Fall River was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault on a person over 14 years old, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Mike Herren pleaded not guilty to the charges before posting $10,000 bail. He was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and witnesses.

Herren’s attorney, Sam Sutter, tells Eyewitness News his client is innocent. “He didn’t commit the crime he’s accused of,” Sutter said in a statement. “The truth will come out in court because he is innocent.”

Herren is due back in court on July 2 for a probable cause hearing.