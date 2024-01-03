Tajon Saxon is wanted for the May 2023 homicide of Diamonte Odom in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Fall River has been added to the Massachusetts Most Wanted list.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Tajon J. Saxon who has ties to the Fall River area, Rhode Island, and New York. A warrant has been issued charging Saxon with the May 2023 murder of 23-year-old Diamonte Odom. Officers found Odom suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head on County Street in Fall River. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Saxon is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as black, 5’10” tall, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has used the alias Jameel Carr.

In addition to the arrest warrant, Saxon has additional arrest warrants for unrelated crimes of accessory after the fact of murder, interfering with a police officer, and narcotics and motor vehicle offenses.

If you have any information or know of his whereabouts, contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873), or call 911.