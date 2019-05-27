Fall River priest removed from parish, accused of sexual misconduct with minor

(WPRI) A longtime Fall River priest has been removed from active priestly ministry over a credible allegation of misconduct involving a minor, according to the Fall River Diocese.

Father Bruce Neylon is accused of having sexual contact with a teenage boy on numerous occasions in the early 1980s. The alleged victim was 14 to 15 years old at the time, according to the Diocese.

The Diocese said this is the first time it has ever received an allegation against Father Neylon.

Fall River Bishop Edgar da Cunha said the decision to remove Father Neylon was made after an independent investigation led by a former Massachusetts State Trooper.

A report was provided to the Fall River Diocesan Review Board, which followed with its own review of the facts.

The Board determined the allegation to be credible and inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior and in direct violation of the Code of Conduct for priests in the Fall River Diocese and the U.S. Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.

The matter has been referred to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

At the conclusion of Masses, this weekend Parishioners of Holy Trinity Parish in Fall River were informed of the decision to remove their pastor.

“I know this is distressing information, first and foremost to Holy Trinity Parish, but also to the wider diocesan community of faith, and I want to assure all that my prayers are with them,” Bishop da Cunha said in a statement.

The Diocese said Father Neylon’s removal took effect immediately.

They also provided the following list of Father Neylon’s assignments since he was ordained in 1975:

1975 Assigned Parochial Vicar (or Assistant), Holy Name Parish, Fall River

1982 Assigned Parochial Vicar, St. Patrick Parish, Wareham

1985 Assigned to Pastoral Care, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro

1993 Assigned Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Seekonk

2002 Assigned Pastor, St. Stanislaus Parish, Fall River

2012 Assigned Pastor, Holy Trinity Parish, Fall River

