BOSTON (WWLP) – In federal court in Boston Wednesday, a Fall River woman has been sentenced for sexually exploiting children she babysat on multiple occasions.

The U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Nichole Cyr to 25 years in prison and five years of supervised release. The 27-year-old pled guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children in September 2022.

“The crimes committed by Ms. Cyr are unconscionable and every parent’s nightmare. While a trusted babysitter, she sexually exploited two defenseless children who were two and seven years old at the time. Specifically, she sexually abused the toddler on multiple occasions, documented it, and distributed that documentation. Today’s sentence ensures that this dangerous predator is exactly where she belongs – removed from our community and behind bars,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Our children are among the most vulnerable, precious members of our communities. As the chief federal law enforcement officer in Massachusetts, ensuring their safety and well-being will always be my top priority. We will spare no expense or resource to keep our children safe from dangers like Ms. Cyr.”

“Nicole Cyr was trusted to care for a child and betrayed that trust in the most egregious manner. The sexual abuse and exploitation of a child have long-term and far-reaching impacts on the life of the child and their family. We at Homeland Security Investigations hope that this sentencing offers some peace and a measure of justice as they move forward,” said Michael J. Krol, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England.

The United States Attorney’s Office says back in July 2020, Cyr had been arrested for child exploitation offenses after child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This material had been images and videos on her cell phone. The victims in these images were a two-year-old victim and a seven-year-old. It appeared from videos and photographs, that the two-year-old victim had been abused by Cyr on various dates.

Additional forensic analysis indicates that Cyr shared the CSAM with another individual. After further investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office says that Cyr produced the CSAM of the two minor victims, who she had babysat on multiple occasions.