Family found dead after AMBER Alert

(WTMJ/NBC News) Cries of anguish came from the family grieving the loss of Amarah ‘Jerica’ Banks and her daughters, Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, at a vigil held Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Banks was last seen on February 8th. Her sister Tameka Smith said she dropped Banks off at her apartment after they had held a funeral for Banks’ 1-year-old son earlier that day. He had just passed away from a medical condition.

“She got in the house. I didn’t pull off until the light turned. The next day I am thinking she is fine. She just needs time to rest, time to herself,” said Smith.

It was shortly after Banks arrived home that a neighbor said she woke up to shouting and heard a woman scream, “Don’t kill me, don’t kill me.” The woman said she called 911.

Online calls for service show police were called out to the area around 2 a.m. but said they were unable to locate the complainant. The neighbor said she never saw police that night.

