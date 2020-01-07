Family issues emotional plea in search for missing kids

(KPNX) The oldest son of the woman at the center of a national search for two missing children is making a passionate plea to his mom to do the right thing.

It has been 15 weeks since JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho, where their mother recently moved.

Rexburg police say the children are in danger.

As authorities and the FBI search for the children, Lori’s oldest son, Colby Ryan is turning to Youtube to appeal to his mom.

“Mom, I want to talk to you like you’re sitting across from me,” he said in the video. “I’m so hurt. I’m so hurt by all of this… Show them on Facetime, just show them on Facetime to the police. That would be a lot better. I don’t know what else to tell you to do other than just know this is the right thing to do.”

JJ and Tylee were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho on September 23.

Rexburg police named Lori Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell as persons of interest in their disappearance.

Read more: http://bit.ly/39MgNzz