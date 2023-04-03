SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re hearing for the first time on Friday night from the family of the man shot and killed by state police in Springfield last month.

A life-size cut out of William Tisdol stood at the intersection of Union and Main streets, not far from where he was shot on February 25th. His family came together to demand answers.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said Tisdol was killed in an exchange of gunfire with state troopers after a confrontation inside the casino. But, his family says they deserve to know more about what happened.

“If it’s as cut and dry as they claim it is, we should have some answers by now, but we have come up against nothing but brick walls, my self and his children,” expressed Gloria.

We spoke with the District Attorney’s Office Friday who said they are still investigating the use of force by state police. There is still no word on when that investigation will be complete.