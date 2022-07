NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of killing an infant with a lethal dose of adult sleep medication is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Hampshire Superior Court.

After a three-year investigation into the death of his infant son, Isaac Villalobos was indicted by a Hampshire County Grand Jury last week. A warrant for his arrest was issued in all 50 states and he was arrested in Maryland.

The baby died in September 2019. At the time, Villalobos lived in Amherst with the baby’s mother.