WOBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – A father and son that own two restaurants in Woburn have been arrested and charged with human smuggling.

The father, 64-year-old Jesse James Moraes, and son, 42-year-old Hugo Giovanni Moraes, own Taste of Brazil – Tudo Na Brasa and The Dog House in Woburn. They have been charged with “conspiring to encourage and induce an alien to come to, enter, and reside in the United States for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, and residence is or will be in violation of law,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A third person, 29-year-old Marcos Chacon was also charged for knowing transfer of a false identification document. In addition, Brazilian resident Chelbe Williams Moraes, the brother and uncle of the other two suspects, was charged in a four count indictment Tuesday with conspiracy to encourage and induce an alien to illegally enter the U.S. for financial gain.

According to charging documents, Chelbe and his coconspirators allegedly smuggled people from Brazil into the United States for a fee of approximately $18,000 to $22,000. Once they were in the United States, Jesse and Hugo allegedly employed them to their restaurants and withheld wages in order to pay off their smuggling debts. All three suspects would also gave fake documentation to the individuals to support any asylum claims or work authorizations.

Chacon also allegedly sold fake documentations when asked by the Moraes. After appearing in court Tuesday in Boston, Jesse, Hugo and Chacon were detained until a detention hearing.