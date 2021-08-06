Father and son dead in Hinsdale, N.H. murder-suicide

HINSDALE, N.H. (WWLP) – Investigators in southwestern New Hampshire believe a father shot and killed his 12 year-old son, before then turning the gun on himself in an incident Wednesday.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the shooting took place at a home on Plain Road in Hinsdale, which is just over the state line from Massachusetts.

Witnesses told police that 47 year-old David Lent shot his son, 12 year-old Tyler Gilbert, and then committed suicide.

Gilbert lived in Vermont, and was in New Hampshire to visit his father.

In a statement on the Hinsdale Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Charles Rataj wrote “On behalf of the Hinsdale Police Department, we express our condolences to the family of David Lent and Tyler Gilbert. We know that their loved ones are grieving right now and need time to heal.