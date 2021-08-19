Father charged in dispute that led to since-canceled Amber Alert, NYPD says

QUEENS, N.Y. — A 7-year-old girl was abducted in Queens Wednesday morning, prompting an Amber Alert from authorities.

The Amber Alert was canceled Wednesday afternoon, according to Notify NYC. It was not immediately clear where the child was found or what her condition was.

The child was abducted by her father from a home on Grand Avenue at around 2:15 a.m., according to police. Authorities said she was taken under circumstances that led them to believe she may be in imminent danger of harm or death.

Police told PIX11 News that the father, Jean Puello, 40, got into a domestic dispute with the child’s mother around 1 a.m. after she refused to have sex with him. He assaulted the mother, pulled a knife on her and threatened to kill her, police said.

Puello then grabbed the girl and fled the home, police said. They could be in a green four-door sedan BMW 530i with NY license plate number KFM2998.

Puello was taken into police custody and charged with attempted rape and menacing; officials said the charges are related to the dispute with the child’s mother Wednesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD 110th Precinct at 718-520-9277 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

Editor’s note: Images and other identifying information regarding the missing minor were removed after the Amber Alert was canceled.