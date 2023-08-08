MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – A New Hampshire father proclaimed his innocence in the murder of Harmony Montgomery, his 5-year-old daughter who vanished in 2019 after he was awarded custody and is presumed dead.

Adam Montgomery spoke before being sentenced on Monday on unrelated gun charges. Harmony was reported missing in November 2021, nearly two years after investigators say her father killed her.

Authorities allege that Montgomery killed his daughter by repeatedly striking her in the head with his fist. He’s scheduled for trial in that case in November.

He pleaded not guilty last October to second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse charge. On the gun charges, a judge sentenced Montgomery to at least 30 years in prison and up to 60 years on the charges of being an armed career criminal.