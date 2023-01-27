MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Prosecutors say the father of Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.
Adam Montgomery was charged in October with second-degree murder in the high-profile case. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office confirmed that a grand jury had indicted him.
Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019. Her father is accused of fatally beating her around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing her body. Her remains have not been found.
Other charges against Adam Montgomery include abusing a corpse, falsifying evidence and tampering with witnesses.