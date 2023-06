MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – The father of a missing 5-year-old girl was found guilty on a series of gun charges.

Adam Montgomery was convicted of having a shotgun and a rifle, even though he has multiple felony convictions in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Montgomery is facing a murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony who has not been seen since 2019. She is presumed dead.

A sentencing date has not been set.