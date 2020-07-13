Father of suspect accused of killing 3-year-old Kansas girl calls for capital punishment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas father and his girlfriend are charged in the death of his 3-year-old daughter, and the girl’s grandfather is calling for the death penalty.

Howard Jansen III and Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick are charged with first-degree murder, endangering a child and desecration of a corpse in the death of Olivia Jansen.

Howard Jansen II and his wife, Elisabeth, are calling for capital punishment for their son and his girlfriend.

“They broke her spirit. I mean, desecration of a corpse? What kind of sick person does that,” the elder Jansen said. “Change my name. I wish I could change his.”

On Friday, Kansas City, Kansas, police found Olivia’s body buried in a wooded area not far from where her father first reported her missing earlier in the morning.

A crowd waiting outside the county courthouse as the charges were filed cheered when District Attorney Mark Dupree made the announcement Sunday, but then chanted for more punishment.

“This is a loss for our community,” said Dupree, who encouraged people to speak up if they see child abuse.

“Regardless if you’re a mandatory reporter,” he said. “I ask you to make the call, to try and help some child so we won’t have to come to this place again in such a horrible situation.”

Olivia’s grandparents said they tried to get help by contacting police and church organizations. They said after getting one email back from the Kansas Department of Children and Families about assigning an investigator to the case, there was silence.

Dupree responded by saying, “You can do everything right and still something so bad and so wrong happens, and I don’t know the answer to that.” He added that his office is going to do everything it can to get Olivia and her family justice.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen was found dead in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, July 10. Her father and the father’s girlfriend are charged with murder in her killing.

Elisabeth Jansen said, “I’m glad, but it’s late. You should have done it before. Before they’re dead, before the torture.

Howard Jansen III and Kirkpatrick remain in the Wyandotte County Jail. Their bond is set at $500,000. If found guilty, the pair could face life in prison with a chance or parole after 25 years.