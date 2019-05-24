Father sought in family’s disappearance

(KGW) As authorities expanded their search for a missing Salem, Oregon mother and her young son Thursday, police named the boy’s father a person of interest in the investigation.

Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, and her 3-year-old son Billy Fretwell have not been seen since May 13. She did not show up for work that day.

Investigators, which includes Oregon State Police and the FBI, are looking for the mother and son on two properties in rural Yamhill County.

“Our investigators have been going around the clock on this and you can tell they’re driven to be sure Karissa and William come home safely,” said Lt. Treven Upkes with Salem police.

Salem police on Thursday said they are looking for Michael John Wolfe in connection to the case.

Court records show Wolfe, 52, is William’s father.

