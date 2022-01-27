FBI Boston announces $10k reward for information on fugitive

Boston (WWLP) – The FBI Boston Division is asking for the public’s help in finding longtime fugitive Melchor Datu of Lynn, who’s wanted for possession of child pornography and rape of a child with force.

According to the news release sent to 22News, A federal arrest warrant was issued for Datu on December 18, 2012 by a United States Magistrate Judge in the District of Massachusetts charging him with possession of child pornography. Six years later, on June 23, 2017, an arrest warrant was issued by Lynn District Court charging him with rape of a child with force.

Courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division

Datu is an Asian male with brown eyes and would now be 50 years old. At the time of the alleged crimes, he had black hair, weighed approximately 140 pounds, and was approximately 5’3” tall with a scar under one eye. His last known residence was on Estes Street in Lynn, Massachusetts where he was a handyman, skilled at performing a wide range of repairs and maintenance work.

Datu was born on January 27, 1971 in Butuan, the Province of Agusan del Norte in the Caraga region of the Philippines. He was adopted as an infant and immigrated to the United States with his parents in the 1980s. Datu speaks English and is also fluent in Tagalog. His aliases include: Melchor Juico Datu; Melchor Luico Datv; Javier Sanchez, Xavier Belcher, and Fred Datu.

Investigators have determined that Datu left Massachusetts on December 17, 2008. He traveled to New York and took a flight to Florida from which he then flew to Haiti. He was last known to be in the Dominican Republic in 2009. He also has family in New York and the Philippines.

The public is being asked to review Datu’s wanted poster which includes new photographs, including an age-progressed photo of him at 50-years-old.

“The crimes for which Melchor Datu stands accused are disturbing and sickening and have robbed children of their childhood. The FBI will never waver in its commitment to protect our society’s most vulnerable, and that’s why we’re offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his capture and conviction,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We are asking anyone with information about Datu’s whereabouts to contact us. No amount of information is too small or irrelevant.”

If you have any information on Datu’s whereabouts, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5234) or send a tip electronically at tips.fbi.gov