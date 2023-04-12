BOSTON (WWLP) – Several police agencies are assisting in a federal investigation at numerous locations across Massachusetts.

22News crew could see the FBI is involved in an investigation at 799 South West Street in Feeding Hills Wednesday morning.

22News confirmed with the FBI Spokesperson Kristen Setera that their agency is conducting court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation which includes S West Street in Feeding Hills and Church Street in Palmer.

The Massachusetts State Police have not released any information to 22News at this time. 22News is following this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.