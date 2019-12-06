FBI identifies Mount Carmel Society as meeting place for gangs; Springfield mayor calls for license review

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 60 suspected members of the Latin Kings gang were arrested Thursday after a four-year investigation by the FBI. Five were from Springfield.

In a 190 page FBI affidavit, Springfield’s Mount Carmel Society is identified as a meeting place for gangs. Mayor Domenic Sarno released the following statement Friday:

“I am very disturbed and concerned with regards to the activities occurring at the Mt Carmel Society. My administration has pursued past sanctions on this establishment. With that I will once again ask for a full review of their entertainment, liquor, health licenses as well as a police review.”

One of the alleged gang members from Springfield is said to be the leader of this region and the conduit between each of the Eastern Region states and the Latin Kings national leadership in Chicago.

“Criminal activity in the Eastern Region is led by Michael Cecchetelli, a/k/a “King Merlin, 40, of Springfield, who holds the title of Supreme East Coast Regional Overseer.”

In the affidavit, the FBI recounts a June 4, 2019, meeting at the Mount Carmel Society in connection with the alleged conspiracy to murder ‘Victim 13.’

A 6/4/19 recording captured a meeting of the Massachusetts State Team and CECCHETELLI, at the Mount Carmel Club, located at 13 Winthrop Street, Springfield, MA. Present for this meeting were LIBERATO, F. LOPEZ, NUNEZ, CECCHETELLI, PEGUEROCOLON, and MARRERO. During the meeting, CECCHETELLI discusses an issue involving Victim 13 and discuss the fact that NIEVES the Inca of the Lowell Chapter wanted to issue a green light to kill Victim 13, the son of Victim 25. 183. CECCHETELLI ruled on this matter stating, “we are not going to go looking for him,” because they cannot condone the killing of a son of a LATIN KINGS member. However, CECCHETELLI then stated, “if a brother bumps into him on the street, we can’t tell that brother to stand down,” in essence affirming that the murder of Victim 13 has been approved. FBI Affidavit of Special Agent Dominic Coppo

The FBI also reports that Mount Carmel was used as a site for a peace negotiation meeting between the New Bedford Chapter of the Latin Kings and the Gangster Disciples in February.

“There was at least one attempt to negotiate a peace between the New Bedford Chapter and Gangster Disciples. This negotiation took place on 2/23/19, at the Mount Carmel Social Club in Springfield, MA. During this meeting members of the LATIN KINGS, including Jorge RODRIGUEZ, LIBERATO, PEGUERO-COLON, CALDERON, and CW-9 met with leaders of the Gangster Disciples in order to identify the cause of the rivalry, and address issues. 315. During this discussion Jorge RODRIGUEZ indicates that the LATIN KINGS and Gangster Disciples should not be fighting or shooting one another and that they can both make money selling drugs. Jorge RODRIGUEZ describes the situation on the ground in New Bedford Case 1:19-cr-10459-RWZ Document 12-1 Filed 12/05/19 Page 119 of 190 120 with respect to gang turf and that there is only one “set” of LATIN KINGS.“ FBI Affidavit of Special Agent Dominic Coppo

Read a transcript of a conversation during that meeting on page 120 of the 190-page affidavit.

The other Springfield men arrested include Gregory Peguero-Colon, a/k/a ‘King Trece,’ Josue Carrasquillo, a/k/a ‘King Playboy,’ Hector Adorno, a/k/a ‘King Gordo,’ and Jonathan Cassiano, a/k/a ‘King Legend.’

The full list of suspected gang members who were arrested is below: