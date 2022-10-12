HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The FBI’s Western Massachusetts Gang Taskforce was in Holyoke Wednesday cooperating with local authorities for an ongoing investigation.

FBI agents along with Holyoke Police Officers were seen entering a home in the area of Hampden and Waldo streets. An FBI representative told 22News, it was part of a court-ordered activity. To protect the investigation, they could not release any more information.

MAP: Hampden St & Waldo St

22News contacted the Holyoke Police Department for additional information and waiting to hear back.