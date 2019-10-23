FBI, IRS conducting federal investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several officers are conducting court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Our 22News crew saw multiple state troopers and FBI agents in the Mardi Gras parking lot.
22News contacted FBI Boston Division spokesperson Kristen M. Setera who couldn’t give specific details on the investigation, however, she released the following statement:
The FBI, IRS and Massachusetts State Police are conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. There is no threat to public safety. Due to the ongoing investigation, we’re going to decline further comment.Kristen M. Setera