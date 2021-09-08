FBI looking to identify man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston division of the FBI is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man wearing a sweatshirt with a Pittsfield health club logo during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

The FBI describes the man as 5’11” to 6’1″ tall, weighs approximately 225 pounds, has white hair, brown eyes and it estimated to be in his 50s. At the riots, the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a “Berkshire Nautilus” logo, a health club located in Pittsfield.

“We are working very closely with our law enforcement and private sector partners to identify those who attempted to use violence and destruction to intimidate, coerce, or affect the conduct of our government,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is. We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant.”

If you have any information on the man in the photos, you are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov to submit any information.