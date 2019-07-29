FBI: ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ bank robbery suspect arrested in North Carolina

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCN) – A 35-year-old woman accused of being the “Pink Lady Bandit” is being held under a $4 million bond after she was arrested and charged in connection with two bank robberies in North Carolina, arrest records show.

“Pink Lady Bandit” (FBI)

Circe Nena Baez, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center following her arrest in Charlotte, the FBI says.

The FBI says the “Pink Lady Bandit” robbed the Southern Bank located at 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden, North Carolina on July 24 and then later a BB&T bank in Hamlet on July 26.

The FBI says evidence collected following the robbery in Hamlet led investigators to identify Alexis Morales as Baez’s accomplice.

She is charged with two counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Pitt County Sheriff Paul Dance posted to Facebook saying:

The pink lady is changing her trademark to an orange jumpsuit. Congrats to Ayden PD, the FBI, and everyone who worked so hard on this case! Great and quick outcome!

Sheriff Paula Dance

Alexis Morales (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office)

Morales is also charged in connection with the robberies.

He faces the same charges as Baez and is also being held under a $4 million bond.

Baez and Morales were arrested on Sunday without incident at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites located on West Sugar Creek Road.

They were transported to Pitt County and brought before a magistrate.

The FBI says Baez and Morales are also responsible for the robberies of banks in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 20 and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on July 23.

Baez is also charged by the Carlisle Police Department.

Both suspects could face federal charges in connection to the cases.

The following agencies assisted in the investigation:

FBI Charlotte

Delaware State Police

Carlisle Police Department

Ayden Police Department

Hamlet Police Department

Greenville Police Department

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

FBI Baltimore

FBI Philadelphia

This story will be updated.

More headlines from CBS17.com: