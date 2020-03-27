FBI: Suspect planned to bomb hospital

(KSHB/NBC News) A man shot and killed Tuesday night by FBI agents in Belton, Missouri was “a potentially violent extremist,” according to new information from the FBI.

FBI agents were executing a warrant Tuesday night and attempting to arrest Timothy Wilson, 36, who was armed during the encounter. He was ultimately shot and killed.

Wilson believed he was picking up a bomb, which didn’t actually exist, during Tuesday’s encounter, which was coordinated with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

According to the FBI, Wilson had “taken the necessary steps” to acquire materials needed to build the bomb. He was being monitored at all times by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force “in order to protect public safety.”

“With the current health crisis, Wilson decided to accelerate his plan to use a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) in an attempt to cause severe harm and mass casualties,” the FBI in a statement about the incident. “Wilson considered various targets and ultimately settled on an area hospital in an attempt to harm many people, targeting a facility that is providing critical medical care in today’s environment.”

