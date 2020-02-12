Federal informant facing sex trafficking charges

(AP) – An ex-convict known for his role in a scandal involving former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik was arrested Tuesday on extortion and sex trafficking charges involving a group of students at a small New York college.

Federal prosecutors said Lawrence “Larry” Ray, 60, used “physical, sexual and psychological abuse” to extort nearly $1 million from five different victims, including one he forced into prostitution.

Ray convinced his victims they were indebted to him, authorities said, subjecting them to “grueling interrogations” that spanned hours and deprived them of food and sleep.

Ray was taken into custody Tuesday and expected to appear in Manhattan federal court. It was not clear whether he had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges.

Officials at Sarah Lawrence College, a private liberal arts college outside New York City, said Tuesday it had not been contacted by federal prosecutors but would cooperate with the investigation “if invited to do so.”

Ray moved into the students’ on-campus housing in late 2010, presented himself as a father figure to the roommates and began conducting “therapy” sessions with them, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.

Prosecutors said he alienated them from their parents, persuading some of them to move into a Manhattan apartment and convincing them they were “broken.”

Ray directed the students to drain money from their parents’ savings accounts and forced some of them into unpaid labor at a family member’s property in North Carolina, prosecutors said. Others opened lines of credit or solicited contributions from others to help pay the false debts.