Feds investigating sexual predatory practices in housing during COVID-19 crisis

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Attorney General William Barr has ordered U.S. Attorney’s Offices nationwide to investigate reports of housing-related sexual harassment resulting from the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in response to reports of landlords who have offered to defer rent payments with demands for sexual favors and other acts of unwelcome sexual conduct. Such behavior is illegal under the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin and disability. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination prohibited by the Act.

Persons who have lost their jobs or have suffered cuts in hours or wages may ask their landlords to extend rent due dates.

The Sexual Harassment In Housing Initiative seeks to identify barriers to reporting sexual harassment in housing, increase awareness of its enforcement efforts – both among survivors and those they may report to – and collaborate with federal, state, and local partners to increase reporting and help survivors quickly and easily connect with federal resources.

If you think you are a victim of sexual harassment by a landlord, or other person who has control over housing, resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office by calling 888-221-6023 or emailing USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov. For more information, visit www.justice.gov/crt/sexual-harassment-housing-initiative