Feeding Hills man arrested for reckless operation of a motorcycle near The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Feeding Hills man was arrest Tuesday for speeding on Memorial Ave in West Springfield during heavy car and pedestrian traffic.

According to West Springfield police, an officer was driving on Memorial Avenue near Gate 1 of The Big E around 6:30 p.m. when a motorcyclist riding a 2009 Yamaha FZ, Michael Rijos of Feeding Hills, began gesturing at the officer that traffic was too slow. Rijos allegedly then rapidly accelerated by the officer and cut off the police cruiser after passing it. The officer attempted a traffic stop of the motorcyclist who then drove away, reaching speeds of 65 to 80 miles per hour outside the fairgrounds with heavy car and foot traffic.

The officer did not pursue the motorcycle for the safety of pedestrians but informed nearby traffic officers of the incoming motorcycle. Near Gate 4, an officer heard the bike coming down the road and stopped all pedestrians from crossing the road. As Rijos approached Gate 4, his bike began to skid, fishtail and then lose control. As he regained control of the motorcycle, the officer was able to grab Rijos and stop him.

Rijos was arrested and charged with: