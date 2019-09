BOSTON (WWLP) – Actress Felicity Huffman could become the first parent to be sentenced in the nationwide college admissions scandal Friday.

Huffman pleaded guilty to federal charges, admitting to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking the judge to sentence Huffman to one month in jail, and a $20,000 fine.

Huffman’s attorney, meanwhile, is working to keep the actress out of jail. Instead, he is asking for community service, probation, and a fine.