STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested after Massachusetts State Police conducted a traffic stop for speeding on I-84 in Sturbridge.

According to Massachusetts State Police, on September 12th a trooper noticed a black Audi going over the speed limit. Trooper Daoust conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as 30 year old Marcus Riggins of East Hartford, Connecticut.

Riggins did not have a driver’s license and was placed under arrest. A search of his vehicle resulted in a handgun, 29 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and cash.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Dudley District Court on several charges.