SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after State and Springfield Police found a large amount of suspected fentanyl and cocaine in an apartment on Clifton Avenue.

According to State Police, members of the State Police Narcotics Task Force and Springfield Police performed a search warrant on an apartment on Clifton Avenue Tuesday morning. Inside the home, officers found approximately 300 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

Police from the MSP CINRET arrested 35-year-old Juan Ramos-Cotto of Springfield. He has been charged with:

Trafficking heroin or fentanyl over 200 grams

Trafficking cocaine between 100 and 200 grams

Possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card

MSP CINRET West task force is a group comprised of State Troopers, members of Homeland Security, and officers from Ludlow, Holyoke, Easthampton, Springfield, Pittsfield, and Westfield Police Departments and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.