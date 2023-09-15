BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 18 kilos of fentanyl was seized in several Massachusetts cities during “Operation Philly Special” by police.

On Thursday, September 7th, Massachusetts State Police along with local police departments, and federal law enforcement agents conducted search warrants at seven locations in Lawrence, Lynn, and Methuen. A total of 18.25 kilograms of fentanyl with a street value estimated at $1 million was found.

In addition to the fentanyl, officers seized two semi-automatic pistols, approximately $10,000 suspected to be drug trafficking proceeds, a Mercedes Benz vehicle, and a portable hydraulic compartment suspected of having been used to hide drugs and money.

“Operation Philly Special” was the result of an investigation that began in November 2022. The focus was on a Lawrence-based drug trafficking organization that was supplying Fentanyl throughout the Merrimack Valley.

Investigators obtained search warrants for five locations in Lawrence and one each in Lynn and Methuen after using traditional and electronic surveillance, data analysis, and court-authorized electronic intercepts of suspected cell phones.

A woman was charged with child endangerment when police made entry at one of the locations in Lawrence and saw her rush a child with a backpack out of the home. Investigators found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition inside the backpack.

At a home at 46 Whitman Street in Lawrence, police found an active fentanyl processing plant. The home was secured from the outside as officers entered wearing full-body Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), so as to not be exposed to deadly substances of fentanyl.

A total of eleven people were arrested and charged in connection with the search.

Rafael Saldana Dias (26) of Lawrence was charged with the following and bail was set for $250,000:

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 36 grams (4 counts)

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams

Conspiracy

Yosmeiry Martinez Ramon (21) of Lawrence was charged with the following and bail was set for $2,500:

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams

Conspiracy

Freddy Alexander Suazo Tejeda (36) of Lawrence was charged with the following and bail was set for $100,000:

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams

Conspiracy

Rafelin Lugo Tejeda (32) of Lawrence was charged with the following and bail was set for $100,000:

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams

Conspiracy

Yahannys Anziani (34) of Lawrence was charged with the following and bail was set for $2,500:

Unlawful Possession of Firearm (1 count)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (1 count)

Child Endangerment (1 count)

August Moscat (39) of Lawrence was charged with the following and bail was set for $2,500:

Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Child Endangerment

Henderson Martinez (34) of Lawrence was charged with the following and bail was set for $100,000:

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 36 grams

Wilkin Antonio Perez (26) of Lawrence was charged with the following and bail was set for $10,000:

Trafficking a Class A substance, over 200 grams

Marcos Santos (37) of Lawrence was charged with the following and released on personal recognizance:

Conspiracy

Miguel Medrano (55) of Lynn was charged with the following and bail was set for $250,000:

Trafficking of Class A substance, over 200 grams

Henderson Martin (34) of Lawrence was charged with the following:

Trafficking of Class A substance, over 200 grams

The investigation was conducted by the State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team (CINRET), Troopers assigned to the Attorney General’s Office, federal Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Salem, New Hampshire Police, under the direction of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s Office.