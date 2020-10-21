Fifteen individuals charged in Boston federal court with fentanyl and cocaine possession

BOSTON (USDOJ) – Fifteen people have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with fentanyl and cocaine possession and distribution charges. The investigation, which began in March 2017 and intercepted communications on at least 11 cellphones, revealed that the defendants actively distributed fentanyl and cocaine and that their drug trafficking activities extended throughout southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The following individuals were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute and/or possess with intent to distribute 400 grams of more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine:

Donald V. Alfonso a/k/a Moolie, 39, of Fall River, Mass.; Mark W. Alfonso a/k/a Chamaquito, 31, of Fall River, Mass.; Bryant N. Baez a/k/a Mandarria, 42, of Fall River, Mass.; Josdani M. Calderon, 32, of Providence, R.I.; Gabriela O. Dasilva a/k/a Karrie, 45, of New Bedford, Mass.; Kyle M. Dupras a/k/a Zee, 29, of Fall River, Mass.; Alvin Javier a/k/a Sopha, 26, a Dominican national illegally residing in Lawrence, Mass.; Angel L. Landrau-Marrero a/k/a Chi-Chi, 31, of New Bedford, Mass.; Jeison M. Marinez-Matos, 28, a Dominican national illegally residing in Bridgeport, Conn.; Hanlet D. Mejia-Alvarez a/k/a Nephew, 32, a Dominican national illegally residing in Cranston, R.I.; Luis Adolfo Mejia-Diaz, a/k/a El Bello, 52, a Dominican national illegally residing in Providence, R.I.; Jose A. Ortega a/k/a “Amorol,” 43, of Cranston, R.I.; Jesus Rivera, age unknown, a Dominican national illegally residing in Providence, R.I.; Wilkie O. Sanz, 30, of Dorchester, Mass.; and Ramon Encarnacion Frias, 34, a Dominican national illegally residing in Providence, R.I.

According to the criminal complaint, the first phase of the investigation revealed that Rivera and Javier were involved in the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine. El Bello, Baez and others were cocaine sources of supply for Rivera and, at times, Rivera was a cocaine source of supply for Baez. Javier worked for Rivera by regularly delivering fentanyl and cocaine to narcotics customers.

The second phase of the investigation allegedly revealed that Baez, Rivera, Landrau-Marrero, Donald Alfonso, Mark Alfonso, Dasilva and Dupras participated in the distribution of cocaine and fentanyl. Specifically, Baez was an active fentanyl and cocaine distributor; Dupras, Dasilva, Landrau-Marrer and Rivera were narcotics customers of Baez, who each further distributed narcotics; Donald Alfonso was a fentanyl and cocaine source of supply for Baez; Donald Alfonso also worked with his nephew Mark Alfonso to distribute narcotics; and Rivera and Baez distributed narcotics to one another.

Finally, the third phase of the investigation revealed that El Bello, Calderon, Ortega, Marinez-Matos, Mejia-Alvarez and Sanz allegedly distributed fentanyl and cocaine. El Bello was allegedly a large-scale fentanyl and cocaine distributor; Ortega, Mejia-Alvarez and Calderon assisted El Bello in the distribution of narcotics; Sanz was a fentanyl customer and redistributor; and Marinez-Matos was a source of supply for the organization. Cellphone interceptions revealed that El Bello distributed multi-kilogram quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, and in March 21, 2020, investigators seized nearly one kilogram of fentanyl from Marinez-Matos.

Today, agents seized three handguns; loaded magazines and ammunition, including a high capacity magazine; two vehicles; approximately four kilos of fentanyl, heroin and/or cocaine; approximately five pounds of marijuana; 38 bottles of liquid THC; approximately $140,000 in cash; and kilo presses, scales and other drug packaging materials.

The charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. The charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; New Bedford Police Chief Joseph C. Cordeiro; Westport Police Chief Keith Pelletier; and Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements Jr. made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ann Taylor and Katherine Ferguson of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit are prosecuting the case.

The operation was conducted by a multi-agency task force through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply. More information on the OCDETF program is available here: https://www.justice.gov/ocdetf/about-ocdetf.