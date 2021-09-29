Fight at The Big E on Monday being investigated

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police were called to an incident regarding a fight in progress in Funland at The Big E on Monday night.

According to West Springfield Police Department, officers approached and observed the fight to be over and the crowd dispersing. A victim has been identified and the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident.

West Springfield Police Department resources are being used at The Big E and certain events to boost security measures. The department states they will continue to utilize resources available in order to provide a safe environment for visitors.