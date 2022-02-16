BOSTON (AP) — An American Airlines employee allegedly stabbed a coworker with a multi-use tool during a fight inside Boston’s Logan Airport early Tuesday, state police said.

The altercation broke out on the ramp side of Terminal B at around 1:30 a.m., The Boston Globe reported.

The alleged attacker, a 34-year-old man from Leominster, was caught by state troopers inside the terminal with a Leatherman tool, and has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, said David Procopio, a state police spokesperson.

The victim is a 38-year-old man from Lynn, Procopio said. He was released from the hospital later Tuesday, said Matthew Brelis, a spokesperson for the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a message from the Globe seeking comment Tuesday night.