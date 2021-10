Search for crimes reported in Massachusetts by city

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2020, there were 18,735 violent-crime incidents, and 21,182 offenses reported in Massachusetts by 342 law enforcement agencies that submitted National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data, which covers 99% of the total population.

A new report from the FBI shows that overall crime in Springfield decreased by 4 percent from 2019 to 2020. That’s a 25-year low. The amount of violent crime reported in Springfield was the third lowest since the FBI began releasing data in 1995.

From 2019 to 2020: Overall Crime decreased by 4%

From 2019 to 2020: Violent Crime increased by 6%

From 2019 to 2020: Property Crime decreased by 7%

From 2010 to 2020: Overall Crime decreased by 46%

From 2010 to 2020: Violent Crime decreased by 29%

From 2010 to 2020: Property Crime decreased by 51%

Nationally, violent crime is up nearly 5.6 percent from 2019 to 2020, and murders increased nearly 30 percent. A lot of that attributed to the pandemic and the opioid crisis.

The FBI crime statistics for Massachusetts below are based on data received from 369 of 411 law enforcement agencies in the state from 2020.

Berkshire County

Adams: Total violent crimes: 14 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 6 Robbery: 1 Aggravated assault: 7 Total property crime: 92 Burglary: 16 Larceny-theft: 69 Motor vehicle theft: 7 Arson: 2

Becket Total violent crimes: 5 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 5 Total property crime: 7 Burglary: 0 Larceny-theft: 5 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Arson: 0

Cheshire Total violent crimes: 2 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: Rape: Robbery: 1 Aggravated assault: 1 Total property crime: 5 Burglary: 2 Larceny-theft: 2 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Arson: 0

Great Barrington Total violent crimes: 9 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 2 Robbery: 2 Aggravated assault: 5 Total property crime: 46 Burglary: 7 Larceny-theft: 37 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Arson: 2

Lee Total violent crimes: 13 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 2 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 11 Total property crime: 61 Burglary: 10 Larceny-theft: 49 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Arson: 0

Lenox Total violent crimes: 10 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 1 Robbery: 2 Aggravated assault: 7 Total property crime: 44 Burglary: 6 Larceny-theft: 38 Motor vehicle theft: 0 Arson: 0

North Adams Total violent crimes: 86 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 8 Robbery: 8 Aggravated assault: 70 Total property crime: 307 Burglary: 69 Larceny-theft: 230 Motor vehicle theft: 8 Arson: 6

Pittsfield Total violent crimes: 341 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 1 Rape: 35 Robbery: 34 Aggravated assault: 271 Total property crime: 664 Burglary: 232 Larceny-theft: 369 Motor vehicle theft: 63 Arson: 8

Stockbridge Total violent crimes: 2 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 2 Total property crime: 23 Burglary: 4 Larceny-theft: 19 Motor vehicle theft: 0 Arson: 0

Williamstown Total violent crimes: 1 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 1 Total property crime: 33 Burglary: 4 Larceny-theft: 26 Motor vehicle theft: 3 Arson: 0



Franklin County

Ashfield Total violent crimes: 0 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 0 Total property crime: 6 Burglary: 0 Larceny-theft: 4 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Arson: 0

Bernardston Total violent crimes: 5 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 5 Total property crime: 12 Burglary: 1 Larceny-theft: 10 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Deerfield Total violent crimes: 7 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 2 Robbery: 1 Aggravated assault: 4 Total property crime: 24 Burglary: 3 Larceny-theft: 20 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Erving Total violent crimes: 5 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 1 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 4 Total property crime: 11 Burglary: 3 Larceny-theft: 7 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Gill Total violent crimes: 0 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 0 Total property crime: 7 Burglary: 1 Larceny-theft: 5 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Leverett Total violent crimes: 1 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 1 Total property crime: 4 Burglary: 0 Larceny-theft: 4 Motor vehicle theft: 0 Arson: 0

Montague Total violent crimes: 45 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 2 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 43 Total property crime: 64 Burglary: 16 Larceny-theft: 45 Motor vehicle theft: 3 Arson: 0

Northfield Total violent crimes: 2 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 2 Total property crime: 29 Burglary: 1 Larceny-theft: 27 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Orange Total violent crimes: 19 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 5 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 14 Total property crime: 116 Burglary: 19 Larceny-theft: 90 Motor vehicle theft: 7 Arson: 2

Shelburne Total violent crimes: 3 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 3 Total property crime: 9 Burglary: 3 Larceny-theft: 6 Motor vehicle theft: 0 Arson: 0

Sunderland Total violent crimes: 8 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 2 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 6 Total property crime: 11 Burglary: 3 Larceny-theft: 7 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Whately Total violent crimes: 4 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 4 Total property crime: 11 Burglary: 3 Larceny-theft: 7 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0



Hampden County

Agawam Total violent crimes: 66 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 11 Robbery: 4 Aggravated assault: 51 Total property crime: 299 Burglary: 115 Larceny-theft: 163 Motor vehicle theft: 21 Arson: 2

East Longmeadow Total violent crimes: 12 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 4 Robbery: 3 Aggravated assault: 5 Total property crime: 168 Burglary: 19 Larceny-theft: 134 Motor vehicle theft: 15 Arson: 3

Granville Total violent crimes: 0 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 0 Total property crime: 4 Burglary: 1 Larceny-theft: 2 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Hampden Total violent crimes: 3 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 1 Aggravated assault: 2 Total property crime: 23 Burglary: 6 Larceny-theft: 16 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Holland Total violent crimes: 3 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 3 Total property crime: 10 Burglary: 3 Larceny-theft: 7 Motor vehicle theft: 0 Arson: 0

Holyoke Total violent crimes: 362 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 8 Rape: 17 Robbery: 64 Aggravated assault: 273 Total property crime: 1,246 Burglary: 194 Larceny-theft: 347 Motor vehicle theft: 105 Arson: 6

Longmeadow Total violent crimes: 5 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 2 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 3 Total property crime: 129 Burglary: 26 Larceny-theft: 93 Motor vehicle theft: 10 Arson: 0

Ludlow Total violent crimes: 66 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 3 Robbery: 2 Aggravated assault: 61 Total property crime: 266 Burglary: 29 Larceny-theft: 186 Motor vehicle theft: 11 Arson: 1

Monson Total violent crimes: 16 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 2 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 14 Total property crime: 40 Burglary: 11 Larceny-theft: 22 Motor vehicle theft: 7 Arson: 0

Palmer Total violent crimes: 44 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 8 Robbery: 1 Aggravated assault: 35 Total property crime: 108 Burglary: 26 Larceny-theft: 78 Motor vehicle theft: 4 Arson: 1

Southwick Total violent crimes: 15 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 3 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 12 Total property crime: 63 Burglary: 20 Larceny-theft: 34 Motor vehicle theft: 9 Arson: 0

Springfield Total violent crimes: 1,480 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 18 Rape: 70 Robbery: 350 Aggravated assault: 1,042 Total property crime: 3,730 Burglary: 618 Larceny-theft: 2,616 Motor vehicle theft: 496 Arson: 34

Westfield Total violent crimes: 84 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 24 Robbery: 3 Aggravated assault: 57 Total property crime: 324 Burglary: 45 Larceny-theft: 261 Motor vehicle theft: 18 Arson: 3

West Springfield Total violent crimes: 134 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 15 Robbery: 27 Aggravated assault: 92 Total property crime: 879 Burglary: 80 Larceny-theft: 726 Motor vehicle theft: 73 Arson: 6

Wilbraham Total violent crimes: 21 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 6 Robbery: 2 Aggravated assault: 13 Total property crime: 183 Burglary: 17 Larceny-theft: 158 Motor vehicle theft: 8 Arson: 1



Hampshire County

Amherst Total violent crimes: 62 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 20 Robbery: 4 Aggravated assault: 38 Total property crime: 104 Burglary: 18 Larceny-theft: 72 Motor vehicle theft: 14 Arson: 1

Belchertown Total violent crimes: 24 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 1 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 23 Total property crime: 85 Burglary: 16 Larceny-theft: 60 Motor vehicle theft: 9 Arson: 0

Chesterfield Total violent crimes: 0 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 0 Total property crime: 2 Burglary: 1 Larceny-theft: 1 Motor vehicle theft: 0 Arson: 0

Easthampton Total violent crimes: 26 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 11 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 15 Total property crime: 208 Burglary: 13 Larceny-theft:183 Motor vehicle theft: 12 Arson: 3

Goshen Total violent crimes: 0 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 0 Total property crime: 3 Burglary: 1 Larceny-theft: 2 Motor vehicle theft: 0 Arson: 0

Granby Total violent crimes: 8 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 1 Rape: 2 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 5 Total property crime: 37 Burglary: 5 Larceny-theft: 30 Motor vehicle theft: 2 Arson: 0

Hadley Total violent crimes: 26 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 2 Robbery: 3 Aggravated assault: 21 Total property crime: 151 Burglary: 8 Larceny-theft: 138 Motor vehicle theft: 5 Arson: 1

Hatfield Total violent crimes: 1 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 1 Total property crime: 15 Burglary: 3 Larceny-theft: 11 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Northampton Total violent crimes: 92 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 13 Robbery: 10 Aggravated assault: 69 Total property crime: 469 Burglary: 50 Larceny-theft: 403 Motor vehicle theft: 16 Arson: 5

Pelham Total violent crimes: 0 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 0 Total property crime: 1 Burglary: 0 Larceny-theft: 1 Motor vehicle theft: 0 Arson: 0

South Hadley Total violent crimes: 41 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 6 Robbery: 2 Aggravated assault: 33 Total property crime: 219 Burglary: 46 Larceny-theft: 139 Motor vehicle theft: 34 Arson: 4

Ware Total violent crimes: 36 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 1 Robbery: 3 Aggravated assault: 32 Total property crime: 33 Burglary: 4 Larceny-theft: 26 Motor vehicle theft: 3 Arson: 3

Williamsburg Total violent crimes: 3 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 1 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 2 Total property crime: 14 Burglary: 3 Larceny-theft: 10 Motor vehicle theft: 1 Arson: 0

Worthington Total violent crimes: 0 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter: 0 Rape: 0 Robbery: 0 Aggravated assault: 0 Total property crime: 2 Burglary: 0 Larceny-theft: 2 Motor vehicle theft: 0 Arson: 0



The following list of towns/cities were not included in the data set: