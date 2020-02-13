Watch Live
22News I-Team: In-depth look at how schools are handling teen vaping
1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont All About Learning Amherst Secondary Schools BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Easthampton Senior Center Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Full Circle Elementary School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program LifePath Little Tot Day Care Mahar Regional High School MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northfield Council on Aging Orange Elementary Schools Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts Union #38 School District Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center White Oak School

Firearm, ammunition seized at an apartment in Springfield, four arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested four men and seized an illegal firearm and cocaine after executing a search warrant at an apartment on White Street Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrested 19-year-old Luis Lugo, 20-year-old Dashua Torres, 23-year-old Derek Ramos, and 19-year-old Joel Perez at 4:30 p.m. inside the apartment.

Walsh said, detectives were investigating the illegal possession of firearms and applied for and were granted a search warrant for Lugo’s apartment.

While officers were searching the apartment a firearm was tossed out the window. Officers recovered it as well as 133 rounds of ammunition, various caliber shotgun shells, an empty magazine, approximately 5 grams of cocaine and $451 in cash from inside the apartment.

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

Lugo and Torres are both facing the following charges:

  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
  • Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws
  • Improper storage of a firearm

Ramos and Perez are charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license to carry
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
  • Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories