Firearm, ammunition seized at an apartment in Springfield, four arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested four men and seized an illegal firearm and cocaine after executing a search warrant at an apartment on White Street Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrested 19-year-old Luis Lugo, 20-year-old Dashua Torres, 23-year-old Derek Ramos, and 19-year-old Joel Perez at 4:30 p.m. inside the apartment.

Walsh said, detectives were investigating the illegal possession of firearms and applied for and were granted a search warrant for Lugo’s apartment.

While officers were searching the apartment a firearm was tossed out the window. Officers recovered it as well as 133 rounds of ammunition, various caliber shotgun shells, an empty magazine, approximately 5 grams of cocaine and $451 in cash from inside the apartment.

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

Lugo and Torres are both facing the following charges:

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws

Improper storage of a firearm

Ramos and Perez are charged with the following: