SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized a high-capacity firearm, cocaine, and over $27,000 in cash on Standish Street on Thursday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, members of CINRET West, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and a U.S. Postal Inspector seized a high-capacity firearm, more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than $27,000 in cash while they were executing a search warrant inside an apartment on the 0-100 block of Standish Street.

Springfield Police Detectives have been conducting an investigation with 55-year-old Carlos Vasquez of Springfield as one of the suspects. The detectives that were conducting surveillance observed Vasquez and another individual that was later identified as 58-year-old Andres Rivera of Springfield meet outside the Standish Street home and did a suspected drug deal.

Springfield Police Department

Rivera then drove away after, and the detectives performed a traffic stop on Hyde Street. Detectives found cocaine in Rivera’s possession and he was placed under arrest.

Detectives applied for and were granted a warrant to search Vasquez’s apartment on the 0-100 block of Standish Street. When the detectives executed the search warrant at 10:00 p.m., they placed Vasquez under arrest.

Another person inside the residence was later identified as 44-year-old Omar Rios of Springfield. Detectives also found cocaine in Rios’ possession and he was placed under arrest.

During the search of the apartment, Detectives seized a high-capacity firearm that was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition, another high-capacity magazine, approximately 583 grams of cocaine, and more than $27,000 in cash.

Carlos Vasquez is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (2 Counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 Grams or More

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Distribution of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Omar Rios-Muniz is charged with:

Possession of a Class B Drug

Andres Rivera is charged with: