SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested in Springfield after allegedly attempting to drive away from police investigating a car that local residents reported as suspicious.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Sunday around 2 a.m. police received several complaints of alleged drug activity from a vehicle with people drinking alcohol behind a building on Osgood Street. The building had a “No Trespassing” sign posted.
Officers from the North End C3 Unit found a running parked vehicle with two people inside allegedly drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana still behind the building. When officers walked towards the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Jahdiel Morgan of Springfield, attempted to drive away and refused to stop.
The vehicle turned down the wrong way on a one-way street and then attempted to go in reverse but was eventually stopped by police. Morgan and the passenger, 23-year-old Jahshocka Morgan of Springfield, were arrested.
Police found a loaded firearm from Jahdiel’s waistband that was reported stolen from Springfield and 15 grams of cocaine in his pocket. Ammunition was also found inside the vehicle.
Jahdiel Morgan has been charged with:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License while Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle
- Trespassing
Jahshocka Morgan has been charged with:
- Refusing to Stop for Police
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle
- Trespassing
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.