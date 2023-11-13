SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested in Springfield after allegedly attempting to drive away from police investigating a car that local residents reported as suspicious.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Sunday around 2 a.m. police received several complaints of alleged drug activity from a vehicle with people drinking alcohol behind a building on Osgood Street. The building had a “No Trespassing” sign posted.

Officers from the North End C3 Unit found a running parked vehicle with two people inside allegedly drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana still behind the building. When officers walked towards the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Jahdiel Morgan of Springfield, attempted to drive away and refused to stop.

The vehicle turned down the wrong way on a one-way street and then attempted to go in reverse but was eventually stopped by police. Morgan and the passenger, 23-year-old Jahshocka Morgan of Springfield, were arrested.

Police found a loaded firearm from Jahdiel’s waistband that was reported stolen from Springfield and 15 grams of cocaine in his pocket. Ammunition was also found inside the vehicle.

Jahdiel Morgan has been charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License while Under the Influence of Alcohol

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

Trespassing

Jahshocka Morgan has been charged with:

Refusing to Stop for Police

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

Trespassing