SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested after a search of an apartment on Middlesex Street resulted in police finding a firearm, drugs and ammunition.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh says for the past several months, a DEA Task Force and the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit have been investigating illegal crack-cocaine distribution from an apartment on the 0-100 block of Middlesex Street with 26-year-old Justin Smith as the suspect. Officers were granted a search warrant for the apartment due to the investigation.

On Thursday around 3:00 p.m., officers executed the search warrant while detaining Smith who was located on the 1600 block on Main Street. Inside the apartment, officers found a loaded firearm, approximately 109 grams of powder cocaine, 18.3 grams of crack-cocaine, ammunition, 3 oxycodone pills and more than $9,300 in cash.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Smith was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Cocaine Trafficking 100-200 Grams (Powder Cocaine)

Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams (Crack-Cocaine)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Oxycodone)

Detectives from the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department along with Task Force Officers assigned to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), United States Marshals Service and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted in the arrest.