NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested in North Adams on Monday after police seized drugs and a firearm from a property.

According to North Adams police, officers and members of the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and Massachusetts State Police STOP Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in the town.

Police seized an illegally possessed loaded Walther .22 Caliber handgun, 53.5 counterfeit pressed fentanyl pills and 3.3 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine. A man who was not identified was arrested and has been charged with the following:

Possession of Firearm without FID

Carrying a loaded Firearm without a license

Possession of Ammunition without FID

Possession of Firearm while in Commission of Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug (Fentanyl)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine/Crack Cocaine)