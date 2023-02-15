HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau, DEA, Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, Western Mass FBI Task Force, ATF, and Hampden County Sheriffs conducted a search warrant at 822 Dwight Street on Wednesday at about 2:45 pm.

Angel Carrasquillo, 32, was arrested by law enforcement without incident at the residence. Among the evidence seized were a Glock 43 with an extended magazine, illegal narcotics, and US currency.

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Angel Carrasquillo was charged with the following:

• Firearm, carry without a license

• Ammunition without FID card, possess

• Assault weapon, unlicensed to sell/possess

• Firearm, store improper

• Drug, possess to distribute class A

• Heroin trafficking in 200 grams or more