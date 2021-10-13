Firearm recovered on Main Street in Springfield after traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by Springfield police Tuesday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Main and Gardner Streets around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. The car in question was unregistered and had attached plates, and while interacting with the driver they noticed the man, identified as Elvin Andino, reaching for something under the driver’s seat.

Officers told Andino to exit the car for it to be towed, and during an inventory search of the car, police located a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat. The firearm was reported stolen from Virginia.

Elvin Andino was arrested and is being charged with: