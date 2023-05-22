SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested during a traffic stop Friday night for a suspended license and possession of a firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were patrolling Sycamore Street when they observed a car without a license plate attached, an expired registration and a broken headlight.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver, 22-year-old Kayron Spencer of Springfield, had a suspended driver’s license and was arrested. Police also located a firearm in the waistband of a passenger, 26-year-old Kamari Long of Springfield. A third passenger was released.

Kamari Long (Credit: Springfield Police Department) Kayron Spencer (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Long has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license. Spencer was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, number plate violation and motor vehicle lights violation.