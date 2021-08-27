Firearm seized from apartment on Chestnut Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives from the Springfield Firearms Investigation Unit seized a firearm from an apartment on Chestnut Street in Springfield Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the detectives recovered a loaded firearm from an apartment on the 200 block of Chestnut Street. The man was not arrested due to a pre-existing medical condition however, he will receive a criminal complaint for court.

The Firearms Investigation Unit has seized 14 illegally possessed firearms since beginning the new unit announced in July to address gun violence in the city.

